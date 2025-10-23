The Judiciary as the Conscience-Keeper: Justice Surya Kant's Perspective
During a lecture in Sri Lanka, Justice Surya Kant highlighted the Indian judiciary's crucial role in maintaining constitutional democracy through separation of powers and judicial review. Emphasizing judicial autonomy, he discussed the judiciary's influence on democratic principles and its function as a conscience-keeper, ensuring accessibility and fairness in justice.
In a lecture held in Sri Lanka, Justice Surya Kant, the seniormost Supreme Court judge, shed light on the Indian judiciary's pivotal role in upholding the nation's constitutional democracy. He emphasized the doctrine of separation of powers and judicial review as foundational principles that guide the judiciary's function.
Justice Kant articulated how judicial review serves as the heartbeat of constitutional democracy, allowing the judiciary to assess the legality of actions taken by state organs. This power ensures that governance remains within legal bounds and promotes accountability, legality, and the supremacy of constitutional norms, reinforcing the judiciary's autonomous functioning.
Highlighting the impact of judicial interpretations on citizens' rights, Justice Kant spoke about the judiciary's role in ensuring justice is accessible to all. He articulated the judiciary's moral and intellectual influence in protecting the Constitution and ensuring fairness, underscoring its role as the democratic system's conscience-keeper.
