Illicit Affair Turns Fatal: Lover and Sister-in-Law Arrested

The arrest of a woman and her lover in connection with the murder of a man who opposed their illicit affair highlights the dramatic turn of events. The victim, Bhupendra, was killed after objecting to his sister-in-law's relationship. The authorities continue to search for another accomplice involved in the crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bulandshahr | Updated: 23-10-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 23-10-2025 21:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant development, a woman and her lover were apprehended on Thursday, three months after they allegedly murdered a man for protesting their illicit relationship. The victim, Bhupendra, was discovered hanging outside his village, Ghusrana Harisingh, on July 18.

Authorities have arrested Bhupendra's sister-in-law, Varsha, and her lover, Gaurav, following a rigorous investigation led by the Dibai Police Station. Additional Superintendent of Police Tejveer Singh confirmed the breakthrough in the case, stating that the duo conspired to kill Bhupendra after he opposed Varsha's extramarital affair.

The narrative of familial betrayal and prior romantic complications further thickened as it was unveiled that Varsha had aimed for Bhupendra to marry her sister instead. Meanwhile, an associate named Chhote Singh, implicated in executing the crime, remains at large. Law enforcement efforts are intensifying to ensure justice is served.

(With inputs from agencies.)

