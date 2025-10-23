Left Menu

Swift Justice: Meghalaya's Record Time Chargesheet Filed

The Meghalaya Police achieved a remarkable feat by filing a chargesheet within 13 days in a child murder and assault case. Registered on October 10, following the child's body discovery, the accused was promptly arrested. This rapid investigation underscores the department's commitment to timely justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 23-10-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 23-10-2025 21:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In an impressive demonstration of efficiency and dedication, the Meghalaya Police have filed a chargesheet in a child sexual assault and murder case in just 13 days. The investigation, which started on October 10 at the Nongpoh Women's Police Station, began shortly after the tragic discovery of the victim's body, mere hours after she went missing.

Authorities quickly apprehended the accused, a resident of Kalapangti village in Ri-Bhoi district, soon after the body was found. Superintendent of Police Vivekanand Singh emphasized the department's unwavering commitment to expedite justice by completing the investigation within the record span of two weeks.

This swift action not only demonstrates the police department's resolve to tackle crimes against women and children but also serves as a significant step towards ensuring timely and effective justice. Superintendent Singh highlighted the importance of rapid responses in such grievous cases to affirm the department's commitment to justice and public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

