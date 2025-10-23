Corruption Scandal: Luxuries and Lies Uncovered in Punjab DIG Case
The CBI conducted additional searches at suspended Punjab DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar's residence following his arrest on bribery charges. Among the seized items were cash, jewelry, luxury watches, firearms, and property documents. Bhullar, accused of extorting money from a scrap dealer, faces serious allegations of corruption and coercion.
- Country:
- India
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continued its scrutiny of suspended Punjab Deputy Inspector General of Police (Ropar Range), Harcharan Singh Bhullar, conducting a second round of searches at his residence. Bhullar faced arrest last week over bribery charges related to extorting Rs 8 lakh from a scrap dealer.
Thursday's operations at his Sector 40 home came following reports of Bhullar's non-cooperation. The CBI aimed to retrieve CCTV footage while evaluating the worth of his premises. Besides seizing Rs 7.5 crore and 2.5 kg of gold, the raid uncovered luxury watches, firearms, property documents, and numerous bank accounts.
Bhullar, apprehended after a complaint by a Fatehgarh Sahib scrap dealer, allegedly demanded recurring payments to settle a case against the dealer. The ordeal also led to the arrest of a middleman, Kirshanu, with additional seizures. Bhullar's high-profile suspension follows accusations of coercion, reflecting a grim corruption scandal.
