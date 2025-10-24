Lithuania Condemns Russian Airspace Breach

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda has strongly condemned the violation of Lithuania's airspace by Russian military planes on Thursday evening. Nauseda described the incident as a blatant breach of the country's territorial integrity, emphasizing the necessity of bolstering European air defense systems.

In response to this violation, Lithuania's foreign ministry is set to summon representatives from the Russian Embassy in Vilnius to express their protest formally. This move highlights the growing anxiety among Baltic nations regarding Russia's aggressive posture in the region, especially given recent airspace incursions and drone incidents.

The ongoing hostilities, coupled with accusations of Russia engaging in hybrid warfare, have raised alarms about NATO's defensive strategies. Although Moscow denies testing NATO's defenses, the incident adds to the mounting security challenges facing Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)