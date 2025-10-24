Left Menu

Trump Rejects Israeli Lawmakers' Annexation Bid

U.S. President Donald Trump dismissed attempts by Israeli lawmakers to annex the West Bank, asserting that Israel will not proceed with actions related to the territory. A bill to apply Israeli law to the West Bank gained initial approval, but Trump assured no movement on the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 24-10-2025 01:52 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 01:52 IST
Trump Rejects Israeli Lawmakers' Annexation Bid
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Donald Trump has squashed efforts by certain Israeli lawmakers to annex the West Bank, stating unequivocally that Israel will not pursue any actions regarding the contested territory.

The bill, which seeks to extend Israeli law to the West Bank—viewed by Palestinians as a potential foundation for an independent state—passed an initial legislative hurdle on Wednesday.

Addressing reporters at the White House, Trump advised, "Don't worry about the West Bank," reaffirming his stance that Israel is not planning any moves concerning the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honoring Sitaram Kesri: A Tribute to a Congress Stalwart

Honoring Sitaram Kesri: A Tribute to a Congress Stalwart

 India
2
Rs 28,000 cr sent to farmers' accounts in Bihar under PM Kisan Nidhi scheme, including Rs 800 cr to Samastipur cultivators: Modi at rally.

Rs 28,000 cr sent to farmers' accounts in Bihar under PM Kisan Nidhi scheme,...

 India
3
Dual Roles: Indian-American Charged with Grand Larceny

Dual Roles: Indian-American Charged with Grand Larceny

 Global
4
NDA committed to prosperous Bihar, leaders of RJD, Cong busy in securing their families' welfare: Modi at Samastipur rally.

NDA committed to prosperous Bihar, leaders of RJD, Cong busy in securing the...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data, not algorithms, is true power behind artificial intelligence

EU faces dual crisis of energy poverty and poor health in the East

Blockchain meets AI: Smarter, confidence-based crypto trading system

AI’s hidden economy: The emergence of cosine capital in the age of LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025