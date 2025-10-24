Trump Rejects Israeli Lawmakers' Annexation Bid

U.S. President Donald Trump has squashed efforts by certain Israeli lawmakers to annex the West Bank, stating unequivocally that Israel will not pursue any actions regarding the contested territory.

The bill, which seeks to extend Israeli law to the West Bank—viewed by Palestinians as a potential foundation for an independent state—passed an initial legislative hurdle on Wednesday.

Addressing reporters at the White House, Trump advised, "Don't worry about the West Bank," reaffirming his stance that Israel is not planning any moves concerning the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)