Trump's War on Drug Cartels: Battle Without Borders

U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans for operations against drug cartels, emphasizing actions both at sea and on land without declaring war. Increased U.S. military presence in the Caribbean and potential land operations signal a stern approach. Venezuelan President Maduro warns of resistance if the U.S. intervenes in Venezuela.

Updated: 24-10-2025 03:21 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump declared on Thursday that his administration intends to brief Congress on new operations targeting drug cartels, focusing on sea and potential land actions without a formal war declaration.

The U.S. military has ramped up its presence in the Caribbean, deploying guided-missile destroyers, F-35 fighters, a nuclear submarine, and thousands of troops. Trump has stated, 'We're going to kill people that are bringing drugs into our country,' amid ongoing strikes against suspected drug vessels.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro cautions that U.S. intervention could trigger a widespread uprising. Meanwhile, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth supports the repatriation of traffickers, echoing previous battlefield practices.

