International Hunt: The Capture and Extradition of Zhi Dong

MEXICO CITY - On Thursday, Mexican authorities extradited Chinese national Zhi Dong to the United States to face serious drug trafficking charges involving connections with Mexican cartels.

Dong, who had previously been transferred to Mexico from Cuba, is accused of exporting, transporting, and distributing multiple drugs, including fentanyl, in collaboration with influential Mexican cartels.

After a Mexican federal judge had granted him house arrest, Dong escaped. However, he was later apprehended in Cuba in July alongside two others. "Today, he was handed over to United States authorities," stated Mexico's Secretary of Security, Omar Garcia Harfuch.

