Left Menu

International Hunt: The Capture and Extradition of Zhi Dong

Chinese national Zhi Dong, linked to Mexican cartels, was extradited to the U.S. for alleged drug trafficking involving fentanyl. Originally granted house arrest in Mexico, Dong escaped but was later captured in Cuba with two others. He has now been handed over to U.S. authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2025 08:27 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 08:27 IST
International Hunt: The Capture and Extradition of Zhi Dong

MEXICO CITY - On Thursday, Mexican authorities extradited Chinese national Zhi Dong to the United States to face serious drug trafficking charges involving connections with Mexican cartels.

Dong, who had previously been transferred to Mexico from Cuba, is accused of exporting, transporting, and distributing multiple drugs, including fentanyl, in collaboration with influential Mexican cartels.

After a Mexican federal judge had granted him house arrest, Dong escaped. However, he was later apprehended in Cuba in July alongside two others. "Today, he was handed over to United States authorities," stated Mexico's Secretary of Security, Omar Garcia Harfuch.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dual Roles: Indian-American Charged with Grand Larceny

Dual Roles: Indian-American Charged with Grand Larceny

 Global
2
NDA committed to prosperous Bihar, leaders of RJD, Cong busy in securing their families' welfare: Modi at Samastipur rally.

NDA committed to prosperous Bihar, leaders of RJD, Cong busy in securing the...

 India
3
Pakistan pull out of junior hockey World Cup to be held in India in November-December: FIH confirms to PTI.

Pakistan pull out of junior hockey World Cup to be held in India in November...

 Global
4
The team replacing Pakistan in junior hockey World Cup will be announced soon: FIH.

The team replacing Pakistan in junior hockey World Cup will be announced soo...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data, not algorithms, is true power behind artificial intelligence

EU faces dual crisis of energy poverty and poor health in the East

Blockchain meets AI: Smarter, confidence-based crypto trading system

AI’s hidden economy: The emergence of cosine capital in the age of LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025