Notorious Criminal Faisal Nabbed in Intense Shamli Encounter
In a fierce confrontation in Shamli, UP, police killed Faisal, a criminal linked to the Sanjeev Jeeva gang, who was wanted with a Rs 1 lakh bounty. Following a robbery, an encounter ensued injuring a constable and resulting in Faisal's death. His accomplice fled and remains at large.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 24-10-2025 09:04 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 09:04 IST
In a dramatic police encounter in Shamli district, Uttar Pradesh, Faisal, a notorious criminal connected to the Sanjeev Jeeva gang, was killed, officials announced on Friday.
The confrontation occurred late Thursday after Faisal and an accomplice committed a robbery, accosting a couple and stealing their motorcycle, cash, and mobile phone. When the couple resisted, the suspects opened fire and fled.
Police teams caught up with the accused after an intense checkpoint exchange, injuring a police constable and resulting in Faisal's fatal wounds. Authorities are continuing the search for the escaped accomplice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
