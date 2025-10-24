Notorious Criminal Faisal Nabbed in Intense Shamli Encounter

In a dramatic police encounter in Shamli district, Uttar Pradesh, Faisal, a notorious criminal connected to the Sanjeev Jeeva gang, was killed, officials announced on Friday.

The confrontation occurred late Thursday after Faisal and an accomplice committed a robbery, accosting a couple and stealing their motorcycle, cash, and mobile phone. When the couple resisted, the suspects opened fire and fled.

Police teams caught up with the accused after an intense checkpoint exchange, injuring a police constable and resulting in Faisal's fatal wounds. Authorities are continuing the search for the escaped accomplice.

