Gaza Peace Agreement: A Landmark Step Towards Middle East Stability

India has heralded the Gaza Peace Agreement as a pivotal advancement in Middle Eastern stability, underlining its adherence to a two-state solution as the sole viable avenue for lasting peace between Israel and Palestine.

During a recent United Nations Security Council debate, India's UN representation, led by Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, articulated India's aspiration for a peaceful Middle East, urging collaboration rather than obstruction of peace endeavors. Harish applauded the United States, President Donald Trump, Egypt, and Qatar for their roles in the agreement's realization.

With over USD 170 million in aid to Palestine and a call for supportive economic frameworks, India reinforces its dedication to Palestinian sovereignty, self-determination, and regional dialogue. Highlighting India's broader regional humanitarian efforts, Harish covered issues like Syria, Lebanon, and Yemen, affirming India's commitment to regional peacekeeping and humanitarian missions.

(With inputs from agencies.)