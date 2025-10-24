Left Menu

European Unity Tested by Nexperia Chip Controversy

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof discussed the situation of Chinese-owned chip supplier Nexperia with EU leaders. The Netherlands seized Nexperia over intellectual property concerns, triggering a Chinese export ban that potentially harms German car production. Schoof seeks resolution to return chip availability in Europe.

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof addressed the contentious issue of the Chinese-owned chip supplier Nexperia during an EU summit in Brussels. The discussion comes after the Dutch government took control of the company, citing concerns over its intellectual property under foreign ownership.

The move led to a retaliatory ban by China on the export of Nexperia's finished products, a decision that threatens German car manufacturing due to potential supply chain disruptions. Schoof shared with European peers that the action was a response to a rogue CEO and not an anti-China measure.

Emphasizing the urgency for a resolution, Schoof assured that efforts are underway to restore chip supplies in Europe, with hopes that the situation will soon stabilize and mutual understanding with China will be re-established.

