Tragedy in Adarsh Nagar: Mystery Unfolds in Double Case

A 30-year-old woman was found dead and another injured in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar. The deceased was identified as Nirmala, and the injured woman as Firozi. Police have apprehended three suspects, but the motive behind the attack remains unclear as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2025 11:43 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 11:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Adarsh Nagar, northwest Delhi, where a 30-year-old woman was found dead and another injured, as confirmed by the local police on Friday.

The alert regarding the incident was raised around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, bringing to light the brutal chain of events. The deceased, identified as Nirmala, was accompanied by Firozi, also 30, who resides in Khajuri Khas and was found injured.

Authorities have taken three suspects into custody for interrogation. The motive behind the gruesome act is still being sought by investigators who continue their intensive probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

