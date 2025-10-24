Tariff Tensions: Swiss-U.S. Trade Deal Uncertain Amid Ongoing Negotiations

In the backdrop of strained relations between Switzerland and the United States, Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter has refrained from speculating about the possibility of reaching a tariff agreement with U.S. President Donald Trump this year.

After a call between the leaders in July, President Trump imposed 39% tariffs on Swiss imports in August, citing the trade deficit with Switzerland as the rationale. This decision has been heavily scrutinized, and Keller-Sutter faced criticism domestically for her handling of the situation.

Despite these challenges, the Swiss government continues to negotiate with the U.S., presenting investment pledges to alleviate the trade imbalance. Swiss exports, particularly in machinery, are feeling the strain of these tariffs amidst broader economic concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)