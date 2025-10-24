Left Menu

Europe On High Alert: Surging Chinese Imports Threaten Local Industries

A German tyre retreading firm, significant post-WWII, now faces challenges from discounted Chinese imports. European industry leaders urge EU action to maintain fair competition amidst allegations of trade diversion by China. Growing online sales amplify the issue, putting pressure on EU's industrial steadiness.

A century-old tyre retreading company in northern Germany, once pivotal during post-World War II recovery, finds itself grappling with intensifying competition from low-cost Chinese tyres. This influx has accelerated following tariffs imposed by the U.S., prompting calls for EU intervention to level the playing field.

As the influx of imported tyres challenges local industries, European governments, led by Germany, France, and Italy, are advocating for measures to safeguard regional businesses. With online platforms like Alibaba's AliExpress enabling swift market access, these imports threaten not only the tyre sector but also a range of other industries.

The pressure mounts as the EU confronts a backlog of trade cases, delaying potential measures. European and Chinese data reveal a significant rise in Chinese exports to the EU, with industry voices urging immediate action to mitigate the impact of this economic shift and protect local economies.

