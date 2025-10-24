Left Menu

Tragic Incident at Kali Puja: Brutal Assault in Odisha's Puri District

A 16-year-old girl in Odisha's Puri district was allegedly raped by two relatives during a Kali Puja procession. The accused, staying in the same village, attacked her at home. The police have detained the suspects and are investigating. A case will be filed under the POCSO Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-10-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 20:31 IST
Tragic Incident at Kali Puja: Brutal Assault in Odisha's Puri District
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a distressing incident in Odisha's Puri district, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two relatives during the Kali Puja celebrations. The police revealed that the crime occurred on October 22 under the Chandanapur police station area.

The attack happened while the girl was home alone during the idol immersion procession. The alleged perpetrators, a brother and an uncle, also residents of the same village as the victim, intruded into her home and committed the heinous act.

Chandanapur police station's inspector in-charge, Bhuban Mohan Samantaray, stated to PTI that a complaint was filed by the victim and a medical examination has been conducted. The police have detained the two accused, with further investigations underway. Legal proceedings will follow under the POCSO Act and related laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Triumphs in Nail-Biting ODI Against Australia

India Triumphs in Nail-Biting ODI Against Australia

 Australia
2
Delhi Airport's Renovated Terminal 2: A Step Towards Aviation Excellence

Delhi Airport's Renovated Terminal 2: A Step Towards Aviation Excellence

 India
3
Political Betrayals in Jammu and Kashmir: The 3-1 Rajya Sabha Elections Fallout

Political Betrayals in Jammu and Kashmir: The 3-1 Rajya Sabha Elections Fall...

 India
4
Impending Cyclonic Storm Threatens South India

Impending Cyclonic Storm Threatens South India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

ChatGPT can execute real engineering tasks in seconds

Low-power, high-performance: Future of generative AI in IoT systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025