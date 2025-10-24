Tragic Incident at Kali Puja: Brutal Assault in Odisha's Puri District
A 16-year-old girl in Odisha's Puri district was allegedly raped by two relatives during a Kali Puja procession. The accused, staying in the same village, attacked her at home. The police have detained the suspects and are investigating. A case will be filed under the POCSO Act.
- Country:
- India
In a distressing incident in Odisha's Puri district, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two relatives during the Kali Puja celebrations. The police revealed that the crime occurred on October 22 under the Chandanapur police station area.
The attack happened while the girl was home alone during the idol immersion procession. The alleged perpetrators, a brother and an uncle, also residents of the same village as the victim, intruded into her home and committed the heinous act.
Chandanapur police station's inspector in-charge, Bhuban Mohan Samantaray, stated to PTI that a complaint was filed by the victim and a medical examination has been conducted. The police have detained the two accused, with further investigations underway. Legal proceedings will follow under the POCSO Act and related laws.
(With inputs from agencies.)
