Claudia Sheinbaum: Navigating Trade Talks with the US
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum revealed that trade discussions with Washington are progressing well, in contrast to the halted U.S.-Canada talks. Sheinbaum refrained from speculation on Mexico's ability to continue trading independently with Canada, suggesting patience in observing future developments.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced Friday that the trade discussions between Mexico and Washington are moving forward positively, amid news of the U.S. ending trade talks with Canada.
Sheinbaum chose not to comment on the U.S. President Donald Trump's decision regarding Canada, indicating that the focus remains on how the relationship between the U.S. and Mexico will develop.
When questioned about the possibility of Mexico engaging in trade without Canada, Sheinbaum advised caution and emphasized the importance of observing how the situation evolves over time.
