Turning the Tide: South Africa and Nigeria Removed from FATF Grey List

South Africa, Nigeria, Mozambique, and Burkina Faso have been removed from the Financial Action Task Force's grey list, signaling improved financial regulations. This change could ease capital flows and funding costs in these nations, enhancing investment and trade prospects. The decision reflects significant strides in financial oversight and intelligence sharing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 21:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant regulatory development, South Africa and Nigeria have been excised from the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) grey list. The Paris-based watchdog's plenary meeting announced the decision, which also saw Mozambique and Burkina Faso struck from the insidious roll.

Placed under increased scrutiny due to concerns over illicit money flows, the four African nations demonstrated marked improvements in their financial oversight mechanisms. South Africa enhanced its tools against money laundering and terrorist financing, while Nigeria bolstered inter-agency coordination. Mozambique improved financial intelligence, and Burkina Faso tightened institutional oversight.

The removal from the list is anticipated to facilitate easier capital entry and lower funding costs, as the International Monetary Fund reported a 7.6% reduction in GDP capital inflows for listed countries. This development is expected to invigorate trade and investment, improving the economic sentiments in Africa's largest economies.

