Legal Showdown: Letitia James vs. Donald Trump

New York Attorney General Letitia James pleaded not guilty to federal charges of allegedly lying on mortgage documents. Her case is part of a series of legal battles between her and former President Donald Trump, whom she previously secured a substantial civil fraud judgment against. The trial is set for January 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 21:16 IST
In a legal battle that has captured national attention, New York Attorney General Letitia James appeared in federal court to face charges of allegedly falsifying mortgage documents. James, a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump, firmly denied the accusations, declaring "Not guilty" before a federal judge in Norfolk, Virginia.

The charges against James have been the subject of controversy, coming as part of a broader wave of legal actions against perceived opponents of the Trump administration. James, who won a significant civil judgment against Trump last year for overstating his net worth, now faces two criminal counts of bank fraud and making false statements.

Outside the courthouse, James' supporters rallied, chanting slogans in her defense as Trump's alleged use of federal law enforcement to target political adversaries drew widespread criticism. A Reuters/Ipsos poll revealed that over half of Americans believe these actions are politically motivated. The case is poised to proceed to trial in January 2026, with both parties appealing to higher courts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

