U.S. Initiates Probe into China's Trade Deal Compliance

The U.S. Trade Representative has begun an investigation into China's adherence to a trade deal signed during President Trump's tenure. The probe aims to ensure compliance with the Phase One Agreement and safeguard the interests of American farmers, ranchers, workers, and innovators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 24-10-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 21:24 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States has launched an investigation into China's compliance with a trade deal established during the administration of former President Donald Trump. The inquiry is part of efforts by the U.S. Trade Representative to scrutinize China's implementation of the agreement.

According to a statement from USTR official Jamieson Greer, this move highlights the Trump Administration's determination to ensure that China upholds its commitments under the Phase One Agreement. The goal is to protect American stakeholders, including farmers, ranchers, and innovators, while promoting a fairer trade relationship.

The investigation underscores the ongoing challenges and complexities in the U.S.-China trade dynamics, as both nations navigate economic policies that impact global markets and bilateral relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

