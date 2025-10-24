U.S. Initiates Probe into China's Trade Deal Compliance
The U.S. Trade Representative has begun an investigation into China's adherence to a trade deal signed during President Trump's tenure. The probe aims to ensure compliance with the Phase One Agreement and safeguard the interests of American farmers, ranchers, workers, and innovators.
- Country:
- United States
The United States has launched an investigation into China's compliance with a trade deal established during the administration of former President Donald Trump. The inquiry is part of efforts by the U.S. Trade Representative to scrutinize China's implementation of the agreement.
According to a statement from USTR official Jamieson Greer, this move highlights the Trump Administration's determination to ensure that China upholds its commitments under the Phase One Agreement. The goal is to protect American stakeholders, including farmers, ranchers, and innovators, while promoting a fairer trade relationship.
The investigation underscores the ongoing challenges and complexities in the U.S.-China trade dynamics, as both nations navigate economic policies that impact global markets and bilateral relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Firestorm: Unfolding Legal Battles Between Letitia James and Trump Administration
Trump Administration Eyes Sweeping Software Export Curbs on China
Historic Agreement: Trump Administration and University of Virginia Settle on Diversity Policies
Trump Administration Increases Argentinian Beef Import Quota
Trump Administration Reopens Alaskan Wilderness for Energy Expansion