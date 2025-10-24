Left Menu

Africa's Economic Giants Exit FATF's Grey List

South Africa, Nigeria, Mozambique, and Burkina Faso have been removed from the FATF's increased monitoring list for illicit money flows, signaling improved financial oversight in these nations. This change is anticipated to boost capital inflows and lower funding costs, enhancing financial stability in these African economies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 21:49 IST
Africa's Economic Giants Exit FATF's Grey List
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Africa and Nigeria, two of Sub-Saharan Africa's largest economies, alongside Mozambique and Burkina Faso, have been excised from the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) increased monitoring list. The announcement, which came after the FATF's recent plenary meeting, marks a significant positive shift for the continent's financial stability.

The FATF had previously placed South Africa and Nigeria under enhanced scrutiny in 2023 due to concerns over illicit money flows. Enhancements in inter-agency coordination and financial intelligence sharing played a pivotal role in their removal from the list. Mozambique and Burkina Faso, which faced similar challenges, have also been acknowledged for improvements in financial oversight.

Experts predict that the removal from the list could ease capital inflow constraints and reduce funding costs, promoting economic growth in these regions. The move is expected to facilitate smoother cross-border payments and expand banking services, invigorating trade-finance operations across the affected countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Epack Prefab Technologies: Building Success with Rs 130 Crore Contract

Epack Prefab Technologies: Building Success with Rs 130 Crore Contract

 India
2
Australian Cricketers Targeted: Stalking and Assault in Indore

Australian Cricketers Targeted: Stalking and Assault in Indore

 India
3
Odisha Braces for Cyclonic Storm: Heavy Rains and High Winds Expected

Odisha Braces for Cyclonic Storm: Heavy Rains and High Winds Expected

 India
4
Tragic Bus Fire in Andhra Pradesh: DNA Profiling Underway

Tragic Bus Fire in Andhra Pradesh: DNA Profiling Underway

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

ChatGPT can execute real engineering tasks in seconds

Low-power, high-performance: Future of generative AI in IoT systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025