Burkina Faso's Last-Minute Triumph Stuns Equatorial Guinea at Africa Cup of Nations

In a thrilling opener for Group E at the Africa Cup of Nations, Burkina Faso claimed a stunning 2-1 win against Equatorial Guinea with two late goals during stoppage time on Wednesday.

Despite Equatorial Guinea taking a surprising lead in the match's final minutes, Burkina Faso's relentless effort paid off. Minoungou equalized deep in stoppage time, and Bundesliga star Edmond Tapsoba secured victory with the last kick of the match.

The result marked a harsh conclusion for Equatorial Guinea, who performed heroically, but couldn't handle the numerical disadvantage and pressure from Burkina Faso's attacking line-up, which ultimately broke through their defenses.

