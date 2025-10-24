Birthday Celebration Turns Tragic at Swarnamukhi River
A birthday celebration turned tragic when four schoolchildren were swept away by the Swarnamukhi River. One child's body has been recovered, while three remain missing. The incident has prompted search efforts from police and disaster response teams, who plan to resume their operations on Saturday.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 24-10-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 22:45 IST
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident, four schoolchildren were swept away while celebrating a birthday at the Swarnamukhi River, according to a police official.
The celebration took a dire turn when one of the children slipped into the river. His brother, along with two others, who jumped in to save him, were also washed away, said Deputy Superintendent of Police B Prasad to PTI.
Authorities have recovered one child's body, with three others still unaccounted for. Police, fire, and revenue officials have assessed the site, and a Disaster Response Force team from Andhra Pradesh is on standby to commence search operations on Saturday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Satish Poonia Celebrates Birthday with Devotion and Social Commitment
Tragic Birthday Celebration Turns Fatal in Greater Noida
Himachal Panchayat Elections: Disaster Relief Takes Priority
Arjun Kapoor's Heartfelt Birthday Message to Malaika Arora
Prabhas Unveils 'Fauzi' on His Birthday: A Promising Adventure