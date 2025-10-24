Left Menu

BJP MLA Basavaraj Entangled in Controversial Murder Case

BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj is under scrutiny for alleged links with a gangster in a murder case. Police argue there's evidence of his involvement in a property dispute-linked killing, citing witness statements and interactions with the accused. Basavaraj's legal team refutes the charges, seeking to quash the FIR.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-10-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 22:46 IST
The Karnataka Police have informed the High Court of BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj's alleged connections with a gangster known to be involved in the murder of a realtor. This connection was reportedly maintained both directly and through close aides before and after the crime.

In response to Basavaraj's petitions to dismiss the murder case and charges under the Karnataka Control of Organised Crimes Act, the prosecution presented its objection on Thursday. Investigations suggest a 'close association' between Basavaraj, and the alleged head of the operation, Jagadish P alias Jaga.

Testimony from the victim's mother, recorded under Section 164 of the CrPC, implicated the MLA in an unresolved property dispute with her son, V G Shivaprakash. Prosecution claims further investigation revealed contacts linked to the MLA engaging with the accused before and after the murder, and emphasizes that these findings challenge the MLA's assertion that the case is politically driven.

