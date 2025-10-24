BJP MLA Basavaraj Entangled in Controversial Murder Case

The Karnataka Police have informed the High Court of BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj's alleged connections with a gangster known to be involved in the murder of a realtor. This connection was reportedly maintained both directly and through close aides before and after the crime.

In response to Basavaraj's petitions to dismiss the murder case and charges under the Karnataka Control of Organised Crimes Act, the prosecution presented its objection on Thursday. Investigations suggest a 'close association' between Basavaraj, and the alleged head of the operation, Jagadish P alias Jaga.

Testimony from the victim's mother, recorded under Section 164 of the CrPC, implicated the MLA in an unresolved property dispute with her son, V G Shivaprakash. Prosecution claims further investigation revealed contacts linked to the MLA engaging with the accused before and after the murder, and emphasizes that these findings challenge the MLA's assertion that the case is politically driven.

(With inputs from agencies.)