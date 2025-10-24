Left Menu

Tension on the Border: Afghanistan and Pakistan's New Crisis Talks

Afghanistan and Pakistan are set to engage in a second round of crisis talks in Turkey following deadly border skirmishes. The conflict, which has disrupted trade and caused numerous casualties, prompted a temporary ceasefire mediated by Qatar and Turkey. The upcoming discussions aim to prevent further violence and stabilize relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 24-10-2025 23:52 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 23:52 IST
Tension on the Border: Afghanistan and Pakistan's New Crisis Talks
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a bid to quell escalating tensions, Afghanistan and Pakistan are preparing for a second round of crisis talks in Istanbul. This follows recent, deadly confrontations along their shared border, which have claimed dozens of lives and left hundreds injured.

The conflict stems from mutual accusations, with Pakistan alleging Afghan complicity in permitting cross-border insurgency—a claim fiercely denied by Afghanistan's Taliban-led administration. A ceasefire, facilitated by Qatar and Turkey, has temporarily lessened hostilities, although the border remains closed to traders.

The international community watches closely as both nations convene for critical dialogue, hoping for a resolution that prioritizes regional security and economic stability. Economic impacts have rippled through the region, as traders report substantial losses due to halted trade activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha Braces for Cyclonic Storm: Heavy Rains and High Winds Expected

Odisha Braces for Cyclonic Storm: Heavy Rains and High Winds Expected

 India
2
Tragic Bus Fire in Andhra Pradesh: DNA Profiling Underway

Tragic Bus Fire in Andhra Pradesh: DNA Profiling Underway

 India
3
Temple Treats Turn Tragic: Deadly Offering Unveils Village Calamity

Temple Treats Turn Tragic: Deadly Offering Unveils Village Calamity

 India
4
BJP Criticized for Silence Over Maharashtra Doctor's Tragic Death

BJP Criticized for Silence Over Maharashtra Doctor's Tragic Death

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

ChatGPT can execute real engineering tasks in seconds

Low-power, high-performance: Future of generative AI in IoT systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025