Tragic Drama Unfolds on Mumbai Streets: A Tale of Love and Violence

A harrowing incident in Mumbai saw a man fatally stab his ex-girlfriend in a public setting before ending his own life. The suspect, Sonu Barai, attacked Manisha Yadav out of jealousy and suspicion. Despite attempts from bystanders and police intervention, both lives were tragically lost.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-10-2025 23:54 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 23:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A grim incident rocked central Mumbai as a 24-year-old man, Sonu Barai, viciously attacked and killed his ex-girlfriend on a public road before taking his own life. The tragic event took place in the bustling Kalachowkie area on a Friday morning, amidst startled onlookers.

Barai assaulted Manisha Yadav, also 24, with a kitchen knife, inflicting severe injuries that led to her death. The attack reportedly stemmed from Barai's suspicion of Yadav's involvement with another person. Police revealed the couple had recently ended their relationship, escalating tensions.

Amidst the chaos, traffic officer Kiran Suryavanshi's prompt action in transporting Yadav to the hospital was noteworthy, although she eventually succumbed to her injuries. Barai was subdued by bystanders but opted to end his life. Authorities have initiated an investigation into the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

