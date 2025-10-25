Left Menu

Police Commissioner Denies Scuffle During Kali Puja Procession in Cuttack

Police Commissioner S Dev Datta Singh dismissed reports of a confrontation between security personnel and devotees during a Kali Puja procession in Cuttack. Amidst media claims of unprovoked violence, Singh affirmed the peaceful conduct of the event with heavy security presence. Past clashes in Cuttack led to recent arrests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cuttack | Updated: 25-10-2025 00:21 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 00:21 IST
The Commissioner of Police, S Dev Datta Singh, refuted allegations on Friday evening regarding a reported altercation involving security personnel and Kali Puja committee members during a procession in Cuttack.

Media accounts suggested security forces attacked Bakharabad Puja committee members without provocation. However, Singh declared these claims unfounded, pointing out the peaceful procession continuation.

With a strong security deployment of approximately 1,500 personnel, including Central Armed Police Force units, the city remained calm. Previous tensions in the area led to arrests, with 22 out of over 31 individuals recently released on bail following clashes.

