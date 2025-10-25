U.S. Sanctions Colombian President Amid Drug Allegations

The United States has taken a significant diplomatic step by imposing sanctions on Colombian President Gustavo Petro. This action, announced on Friday, stems from allegations related to illicit drug activities.

In a further escalation, U.S. President Donald Trump over the weekend hinted at a potential increase in tariffs on Colombian goods. By Wednesday, he declared a full halt to all funding associated with Colombia.

The developments mark a tense phase in U.S.-Colombia relations, reflecting broader issues surrounding drug control and foreign policy stances.

(With inputs from agencies.)