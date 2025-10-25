U.S. Sanctions Colombian President Amid Drug Allegations
The United States imposed sanctions on Colombia's President Gustavo Petro due to illicit drug concerns. President Trump threatened increased tariffs and halted funding to the country, heightening tensions between the two nations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-10-2025 00:26 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 00:26 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States has taken a significant diplomatic step by imposing sanctions on Colombian President Gustavo Petro. This action, announced on Friday, stems from allegations related to illicit drug activities.
In a further escalation, U.S. President Donald Trump over the weekend hinted at a potential increase in tariffs on Colombian goods. By Wednesday, he declared a full halt to all funding associated with Colombia.
The developments mark a tense phase in U.S.-Colombia relations, reflecting broader issues surrounding drug control and foreign policy stances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sanctions Escalate US-Colombia Tensions Under Trump
Ontario Premier Ford will pull ad that prompted US President Donald Trump to end trade talks with Canada, reports AP.
U.S. Sanctions Colombia's President, Escalating Tensions Over Drug Trade
Sanctions in the Tropics: A U.S.-Colombia Tension Escalation
Escalating Tensions: U.S. Sanctions on Colombian Leader Petro