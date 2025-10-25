Left Menu

U.S. Sanctions Colombian President Amid Drug Allegations

The United States imposed sanctions on Colombia's President Gustavo Petro due to illicit drug concerns. President Trump threatened increased tariffs and halted funding to the country, heightening tensions between the two nations.

Updated: 25-10-2025 00:26 IST
The United States has taken a significant diplomatic step by imposing sanctions on Colombian President Gustavo Petro. This action, announced on Friday, stems from allegations related to illicit drug activities.

In a further escalation, U.S. President Donald Trump over the weekend hinted at a potential increase in tariffs on Colombian goods. By Wednesday, he declared a full halt to all funding associated with Colombia.

The developments mark a tense phase in U.S.-Colombia relations, reflecting broader issues surrounding drug control and foreign policy stances.

