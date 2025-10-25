Left Menu

Anonymous Patriot: The $130 Million Gift to the Military Amid Government Shutdown

The Pentagon accepted a $130 million anonymous donation during the government shutdown, raising ethical questions. President Trump praised the donor, a friend, for the contribution meant to cover military pay shortfalls. The administration has already used billions to maintain service member compensation amid a prolonged political standoff.

The Pentagon has acknowledged receiving a $130 million anonymous donation intended to aid military personnel during the ongoing government shutdown. This significant contribution raises ethical concerns, especially after President Donald Trump revealed that the gift came from a personal friend to mitigate shortfalls in military pay.

Despite its size, the donation makes a minor dent in the billions required to cover military wages. Recently, the Trump administration allocated $6.5 billion for payroll, and uncertainty looms over future paydays as it remains unclear if funds will be shifted again to ensure uninterrupted military compensation.

The Pentagon accepted the donation under its general gift acceptance authority, with conditions targeting it at service members' salaries and benefits. The controversy arises amidst a congressional deadlock over healthcare funding, intensifying financial pressures amid what could be one of the longest federal shutdowns in history.

