Toyota's Strategic Move: Importing U.S.-Made Vehicles to Japan

Toyota Motor is reportedly on the verge of unveiling plans to import vehicles built in the United States into Japan. The announcement is expected to occur during U.S. President Trump's upcoming visit to Japan, according to NHK, although the broadcaster did not cite its sources.

According to a source with insight into the matter, Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda is making arrangements to attend a meeting with Trump and leading Japanese business figures. Nonetheless, a Toyota spokesperson clarified that the report is not anchored on any formal company declaration.

This potential move aligns with Japan's strategy to address its trade deficit with the United States. Further government action could include regulatory changes allowing U.S.-manufactured vehicles to be imported into Japan without the need for additional testing, NHK disclosed.