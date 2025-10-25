A New Chapter in Southeast Asian Relations: Thailand-Cambodia Ceasefire

In a significant diplomatic development, Thailand's Prime Minister will head to Malaysia to ink a ceasefire agreement with Cambodia, with President Donald Trump slated to bear witness. This comes in the wake of a bitter border conflict between the two Southeast Asian neighbors, a dispute that saw significant casualties and displacement.

As Trump's arrival in Asia coincides with tense trade discussions, the ASEAN Summit is preparing to welcome global leaders. The agenda focuses on bolstering trade ties amidst the U.S.'s tough tariff posture, especially with China's export measures sparking international economic tensions.

Notable figures such as China's Premier Li Qiang and Brazil's Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will join these crucial talks. While Trump's meeting with Lula remains tentative, discussions on U.S.-Brazilian trade relations are expected, specifically addressing steep tariffs that have stirred economic debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)