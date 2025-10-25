Agra Police Rescue Operation: Kidnapped Boy Saved After Dramatic Encounter

In a daring night operation, Agra Police rescued a four-year-old boy who had been kidnapped in a shocking plot allegedly orchestrated by his uncle. The rescue unfolded after a late-night encounter that left two suspects injured, according to officials.

The dramatic operation occurred in the Etmaduddaula area, where Sabir and Satyaprakash sustained gunshot wounds. ACP Piyushkant Rai revealed that the child's uncle, Gagan, conspired with three accomplices to abduct Jai while he was en route to his grandmother's nearby home.

The plot quickly unraveled as the boy's father, Sonu, received a ransom call demanding Rs 2.5 lakh. Prompt police action led to the boy's safe return around 9 pm. While two suspects have been apprehended, Gagan and Aakash remain at large, with efforts intensifying to bring them to justice.