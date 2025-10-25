Left Menu

Agra Police Rescue Operation: Kidnapped Boy Saved After Dramatic Encounter

Agra Police successfully rescued a four-year-old boy kidnapped on Friday. The operation, involving a late-night encounter, left two abductors injured. The boy's uncle was allegedly behind the plot. Police arrested two suspects, while two remain at large. The child has been safely returned to his family.

Updated: 25-10-2025 12:00 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 12:00 IST
In a daring night operation, Agra Police rescued a four-year-old boy who had been kidnapped in a shocking plot allegedly orchestrated by his uncle. The rescue unfolded after a late-night encounter that left two suspects injured, according to officials.

The dramatic operation occurred in the Etmaduddaula area, where Sabir and Satyaprakash sustained gunshot wounds. ACP Piyushkant Rai revealed that the child's uncle, Gagan, conspired with three accomplices to abduct Jai while he was en route to his grandmother's nearby home.

The plot quickly unraveled as the boy's father, Sonu, received a ransom call demanding Rs 2.5 lakh. Prompt police action led to the boy's safe return around 9 pm. While two suspects have been apprehended, Gagan and Aakash remain at large, with efforts intensifying to bring them to justice.

