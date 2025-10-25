Left Menu

Tragic Case: Stepfather Suspected in Child Smothering

A seven-year-old girl named Siri was allegedly smothered to death by her stepfather, Darshan, while her mother was at work. Darshan is currently absconding, and a murder case has been filed. The motive is under investigation, with domestic issues potentially contributing to the tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-10-2025 12:26 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 12:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A seven-year-old girl is suspected to have been smothered to death by her stepfather at their home, according to police reports released on Saturday.

The horrific incident is believed to have occurred on Friday evening when the child's mother was at work. Upon returning, she discovered her daughter, Siri, deceased and her husband, Darshan, missing.

A case of murder has been registered against Darshan, and police investigations suggest he is the primary suspect. Investigators are working to ascertain the motive, with domestic disputes noted as a possible trigger. A post-mortem will determine the exact cause of death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

