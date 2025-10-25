Political Betrayals in Jammu and Kashmir: The 3-1 Rajya Sabha Elections Fallout

In a significant political development in Jammu and Kashmir, the National Conference (NC) secured three out of four seats in the recent Rajya Sabha elections, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed to win one. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, addressing the media, spoke of a 'betrayal' from some quarters during the polls.

Abdullah expressed his dissatisfaction over non-BJP MLAs secretly supporting the BJP, urging them to publicly declare their allegiance. Despite these setbacks, the chief minister expressed satisfaction that all NC votes went to their intended candidates, with support also coming from Congress and other allies.

In reiterating the NC's commitment to addressing Jammu and Kashmir's critical issues, Abdullah highlighted his party's focus on statehood restoration and special status. Amid these political events, Abdullah also participated in inaugurating a new chrysanthemum garden, promoting tourism in the region.

