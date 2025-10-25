Left Menu

Political Betrayals in Jammu and Kashmir: The 3-1 Rajya Sabha Elections Fallout

In the Rajya Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the National Conference claimed three seats against BJP’s one. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah alleged betrayal from certain quarters. Amidst political maneuvering, Abdullah emphasized the role of loyalty and transparency, while expressing gratitude to supporters in securing the party's victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 25-10-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 12:47 IST
Political Betrayals in Jammu and Kashmir: The 3-1 Rajya Sabha Elections Fallout
Rajya Sabha elections
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development in Jammu and Kashmir, the National Conference (NC) secured three out of four seats in the recent Rajya Sabha elections, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed to win one. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, addressing the media, spoke of a 'betrayal' from some quarters during the polls.

Abdullah expressed his dissatisfaction over non-BJP MLAs secretly supporting the BJP, urging them to publicly declare their allegiance. Despite these setbacks, the chief minister expressed satisfaction that all NC votes went to their intended candidates, with support also coming from Congress and other allies.

In reiterating the NC's commitment to addressing Jammu and Kashmir's critical issues, Abdullah highlighted his party's focus on statehood restoration and special status. Amid these political events, Abdullah also participated in inaugurating a new chrysanthemum garden, promoting tourism in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IISc Bengaluru and C-MET Hyderabad Named Centres of Excellence Under Critical Minerals Mission

IISc Bengaluru and C-MET Hyderabad Named Centres of Excellence Under Critica...

 India
2
Civil Aviation Ministry Achieves Major Milestones in Special Campaign 5.0

Civil Aviation Ministry Achieves Major Milestones in Special Campaign 5.0

 India
3
HLL Lifecare Pays Record ₹69.53 Crore Dividend to Government for FY 2024–25

HLL Lifecare Pays Record ₹69.53 Crore Dividend to Government for FY 2024–25

 India
4
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls for “One Agriculture, One Nation, One Team” Vision in Tamil Nadu

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls for “One Agriculture, One Nation, One Team” Visi...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI transforms solar energy management and storage

Digital transformation becomes engine of sustainable growth

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025