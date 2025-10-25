Congress Accuses BJP of Endangering Mumbai with Divisive Politics
As civic elections approach in Maharashtra, the Congress accuses the BJP of threatening Mumbai's safety by polarizing the city and mismanaging the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) resources. Key Congress figures highlight the need to focus on civic issues like infrastructure, sanitation, and public services to ensure city's well-being.
With Maharashtra's civic elections nearing, the Congress has launched a sharp critique against the BJP, asserting that Mumbai's safety is at risk under its governance. The party alleges the BJP plans to exploit the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) resources and sow discord among the city's communities.
Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad warns citizens not to fall for BJP's tactics, stating that even during festive times, they propagate divisive agendas. Meanwhile, state Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant emphasizes that the focus should remain on resolving pressing civic issues, such as infrastructure and public services.
Congress leaders are resolute in their commitment to counter the BJP's alleged polarizing strategies, aiming instead to promote inclusivity and enhance the quality of life in Mumbai for all its residents.
