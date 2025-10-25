Nuclear Nightmare: Georgia's Latest Uranium Smuggling Bust

On Saturday, Georgia's internal security service announced the arrest of three Chinese nationals in Tbilisi. They attempted to illegally purchase two kilograms of uranium, intending to transport it to China via Russia. The deal, reportedly worth $400,000, raises significant concerns about nuclear security in the region.

The deputy head of Georgia's State Security Service disclosed that the suspects are facing charges that could lead to up to 10 years in prison. This incident highlights ongoing anxieties stemming from residual nuclear materials following the Soviet Union's collapse in 1991, with Georgia being a former member nation.

In a similar case in July, Georgian authorities apprehended a Georgian and a Turkish national charged with illicit dealings involving radioactive substances capable of bomb-making. Such incidents underscore the persistent threat posed by the illegal nuclear trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)