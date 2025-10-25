Man Arrested After Allegedly Endangering Woman in Car Incident

A 32-year-old man has been taken into custody following a dramatic and dangerous incident in Borivali West, where he allegedly drove with a woman clinging to the bonnet of his car. The woman reportedly fell and sustained injuries as a result of this alarming act.

The suspect, identified as Vinit Ghai, faces charges of rash driving and assault. According to police, the situation escalated during a heated argument after a night out at a pub. Ghai allegedly seized the woman's mobile phone, prompting her to sit precariously on the car's bonnet.

Witnesses in the area responded quickly, ensuring the injured woman was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. The authorities have confirmed that Ghai appeared in court and has been remanded in police custody pending further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)