Man Arrested After Allegedly Endangering Woman in Car Incident

A man named Vinit Ghai was arrested for allegedly driving with a woman on his car's bonnet, causing her injuries. The incident occurred in Borivali West following a heated argument. The woman was taken to a hospital, and Ghai has been booked for rash driving and assault.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-10-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 15:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A 32-year-old man has been taken into custody following a dramatic and dangerous incident in Borivali West, where he allegedly drove with a woman clinging to the bonnet of his car. The woman reportedly fell and sustained injuries as a result of this alarming act.

The suspect, identified as Vinit Ghai, faces charges of rash driving and assault. According to police, the situation escalated during a heated argument after a night out at a pub. Ghai allegedly seized the woman's mobile phone, prompting her to sit precariously on the car's bonnet.

Witnesses in the area responded quickly, ensuring the injured woman was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. The authorities have confirmed that Ghai appeared in court and has been remanded in police custody pending further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

