In a significant diplomatic declaration, China's fourth-highest leader emphasized the necessity of achieving 'peaceful reunification' with Taiwan, as reported by state news agency Xinhua.

Speaking at an event honoring Taiwan's return to Chinese governance, Wang Huning stressed China's unwillingness to accept any pro-independence movements on the island.

Taiwan responded critically, highlighting concerns of authoritarian control under potential unification and reaffirming its stance that only its citizens can dictate the island's future.

