China's Peaceful Reunification Call for Taiwan: Mixed Reactions Highlight Historical Tensions

At a Beijing event marking Taiwan's restoration to Chinese control, a top Chinese leader urged peaceful reunification, warning against Taiwanese independence. Taiwan dismissed China's message as unappealing authoritarianism. Historical tensions persist, underscored by differing interpretations of a key WWII anniversary and Taiwan's resistance to Beijing's territorial claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 16:08 IST
In a significant diplomatic declaration, China's fourth-highest leader emphasized the necessity of achieving 'peaceful reunification' with Taiwan, as reported by state news agency Xinhua.

Speaking at an event honoring Taiwan's return to Chinese governance, Wang Huning stressed China's unwillingness to accept any pro-independence movements on the island.

Taiwan responded critically, highlighting concerns of authoritarian control under potential unification and reaffirming its stance that only its citizens can dictate the island's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

