Mysterious Death of Teen Sparks Controversy in Nagaur

The body of 14-year-old Manisha was exhumed for postmortem following her mysterious death in Panchodi, Nagaur. After falling ill and receiving an injection from Dr. Khoja, she was declared dead at a hospital. A police complaint led to the exhumation for further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 25-10-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 16:32 IST
In Panchodi village, Nagaur district, a 14-year-old girl named Manisha has died under suspicious circumstances, prompting a police investigation. Her body was exhumed for a postmortem on Saturday.

Manisha fell ill with symptoms of vomiting and breathing difficulty and was taken to local physician Dr. Ramlal Khoja. After receiving an injection from Khoja, her condition worsened, and she was declared dead upon arrival at a Nagaur hospital.

A police complaint was lodged against Dr. Khoja, leading officials to exhume the body for further examination. Authorities conducted the postmortem at a government hospital to determine the cause of death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

