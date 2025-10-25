Mysterious Death of Teen Sparks Controversy in Nagaur

In Panchodi village, Nagaur district, a 14-year-old girl named Manisha has died under suspicious circumstances, prompting a police investigation. Her body was exhumed for a postmortem on Saturday.

Manisha fell ill with symptoms of vomiting and breathing difficulty and was taken to local physician Dr. Ramlal Khoja. After receiving an injection from Khoja, her condition worsened, and she was declared dead upon arrival at a Nagaur hospital.

A police complaint was lodged against Dr. Khoja, leading officials to exhume the body for further examination. Authorities conducted the postmortem at a government hospital to determine the cause of death.

(With inputs from agencies.)