Farmhouse Party Raid in Gujarat: 20 Arrested for Liquor Consumption
Police in Ahmedabad raided a farmhouse in Shilaj, arresting 15 people, including 13 African students, for consuming liquor at a party. Five others, including bootleggers and the farmhouse's owner, were also apprehended. The party disguised as a student get-together flouted Gujarat's liquor laws.
In a significant crackdown on illegal activities, authorities in Ahmedabad conducted a raid on a farmhouse in Shilaj, leading to the arrest of 20 individuals. Among those detained were 13 African students accused of illegally consuming liquor during the event, as reported by Superintendent of Police Om Prakash Jat.
The operation was conducted after a tip-off about the illicit availability of alcohol at the venue, which was masked as a social gathering for African students studying in Gujarat. The state has a strict prohibition on alcohol consumption and sale, making the incident particularly serious.
Police discovered 51 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor and multiple hookahs. Five additional arrests included two bootleggers and the property's owner. The apprehended individuals face charges under the Gujarat Prohibition Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for criminal conspiracy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
