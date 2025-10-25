Shocking Assault in Mayurbhanj Highlights Odisha's Safety Concerns
In Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, two teenage tribal girls were allegedly gang-raped by five men while returning home with friends. Following a complaint by their parents, police detained three suspects and are searching for others. The case highlights alarming statistics on women's safety in the state.
In a distressing incident from Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, two teenage tribal girls were allegedly gang-raped by five men as they were returning home with friends, authorities confirmed on Saturday.
The harrowing incident occurred on Wednesday night, but it only surfaced after the girls' parents filed a complaint at the Rasgovindpur police station two days later, police said.
Three individuals have been detained in connection with the crime, and law enforcement is actively searching for the remaining suspects. This case sheds light on the troubling state of women's safety in Odisha, underscored by opposition claims of over 5,000 rapes in the last 16 months.
