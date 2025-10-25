Left Menu

Delhi Court Postpones National Herald Case Hearing

A Delhi court postponed the hearing on the National Herald case to October 30, seeking clarifications from the Enforcement Directorate. The case involves Congress leaders accused of conspiracy and money laundering in a property takeover worth over ₹2,000 crore.

A Delhi court has delayed the hearing concerning the cognisance of the charge sheet submitted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the National Herald case until October 30. The decision, announced on Saturday, stems from the need for certain clarifications from the ED.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne stated that additional information is required from the federal agency to proceed with the case. This development marks another chapter in a long-standing investigation that has garnered significant attention due to its political implications.

The National Herald case implicates prominent Congress leaders, including Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, as well as other late party figures. They, alongside the private company Young Indian, face accusations of conspiracy and money laundering related to the takeover of properties exceeding ₹2,000 crore. These properties were linked to Associated Journals Limited, the former publisher of the National Herald newspaper.

