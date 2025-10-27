Left Menu

Desperate Journeys: Lesbos Migrant Rescue Mission Unfolds

Greek authorities initiated a search-and-rescue mission off Lesbos after rescuing migrants at sea. Two were found unresponsive, and efforts continue to locate others. The operation, involving vessels and a helicopter, highlights Greece's ongoing struggle with migrant arrivals from the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

The Greek Coast Guard has kicked off a robust search-and-rescue operation following the dramatic recovery of seven migrants from the sea near Lesbos. Authorities are continuing their hunt for other potential survivors, and two individuals were recovered unresponsive, officials confirmed.

The operation is utilizing a helicopter, two vessels, and land-based units to scour the area. This mission underscores Greece's central role as a portal to Europe for those fleeing conflict in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

Recent shifts in migration policy reflect a more stringent stance by Greece, a key player on the European migration front. The nation has tightened its rules in response to increasing migrant arrivals from Libya, impacting the once-popular routes through Crete and Gavdos.

