Jan Suraaj Party supporter found dead under mysterious circumstances in Patna's Mokama

Whether he died due to bullet injuries or it was an accidental death can only be known when police get the body, Patna SSP Kartikeya K Sharma told PTI.A large number of security personnel have been deployed in the area, he said, adding that an investigation is underway.The NDA candidate in the seat is JDU strongman Anant Singh, while the RJD has fielded Veena Devi.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 30-10-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 19:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Jan Suraaj Party supporter was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Patna's Mokama area on Thursday, police said.

Dular Chand Yadav died while he was campaigning for Jan Suraaj Party's candidate Piyush Priyadarshi, they said.

''Police received information that a supporter of a candidate died during the campaign in the Mokama Taal area. The exact cause of the incident is not known yet, as the body has not been handed over to the police. Whether he died due to bullet injuries or it was an accidental death can only be known when police get the body,'' Patna SSP Kartikeya K Sharma told PTI.

A large number of security personnel have been deployed in the area, he said, adding that an investigation is underway.

The NDA candidate in the seat is JD(U) strongman Anant Singh, while the RJD has fielded Veena Devi. Polling will happen in Mokama on November 6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

