Public participation essential to make 'gaushalas' self-reliant: Haryana CM

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday said 'cow devotees' must lead a public awareness campaign for the protection of cows.

Serving cows is everyone's moral responsibility, he said.

He appealed to the people not to abandon cows on the roads and to actively participate in efforts to make 'gaushalas' (cow shelters) self-reliant, urging citizens to use products made from cow dung and cow urine.

The chief minister further announced a grant of Rs 21 lakh from his discretionary fund to Shri Krishna Gaushala, Karnal.

Saini was speaking as the chief guest at the 'Gopashtami' celebration held at Shri Krishna Gaushala, Karnal.

Earlier, he performed 'gau pooja' and inspected the medical facilities provided for the cattle at the Gaushala.

Extending greetings on Gopashtami, he said this sacred day of the country's ''Sanatan'' tradition connects people with culture, brotherhood, and compassion.

He added that Gopashtami is not merely a festival but a symbol of kindness, service, and a sense of duty.

Saini said that the cow holds both social and spiritual significance and has always been associated with wealth and prosperity.

In ancient times, a person's wealth was measured by the number of cows they owned, he said. The cow is considered a divine and spiritual being and is revered as a mother.

Cow's milk is regarded as equivalent to nectar. Scientific studies have proven that the milk of 'desi' (indigenous) cows is highly beneficial for health, he claimed.

Saini said that the BJP government has taken several initiatives for the development of the 'gaushalas', protection of cattle, and promotion of natural farming.

Eleven years ago, the Gau Seva Aayog received only Rs 2 crore in grants, but after the BJP came to power, this amount has been continuously increased. The government has now allocated Rs 600 crore for cow protection and promotion, he said.

He further said that in 2014, there were 215 registered 'gaushalas' in the state, housing 1.75 lakh cattle, while today there are 686 gaushalas with over 4 lakh cattle.

The government is also providing electricity to gaushalas at Rs 2 per unit, and stamp duty on land registration for gaushalas has been abolished, Saini said.

He further stated that in 'gaushalas' with more than 3,000 cattle, a veterinary doctor is deputed once a week, while for smaller gaushalas, Veterinary Livestock Development Assistants (VLDAs) are assigned.

Mobile veterinary services have also been made available. Two cow sanctuaries have been established in the state for stray cattle. The government has already decided to provide Rs 10 lakh per gaushala for constructing sheds. So far, sheds have been built in 51 gaushalas, and work is ongoing in others, he said.

Under the Rashtriya Gokul Mission, steps are being taken to preserve and improve indigenous breeds. The government is also working to make gaushalas self-sustaining by promoting products such as natural phenyl, organic manure, cow-dung utensils, diyas, soaps, earthen pots, incense sticks, made from cow dung and cow urine, he said.

Saini said that strict laws have been enacted in the state to ensure the safety of cows. There is a provision for ten years of imprisonment for cow slaughter and seven years for cow smuggling, he added.

