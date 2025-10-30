Italian envoy, Gujarat CM discuss avenues for mutual partnership in multiple sectors

Italy's ambassador to India Antonio Bartoli called on Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar on Thursday and discussed opportunities for mutual partnership in various sectors.

During the meeting, Bartoli held discussions with the CM on opportunities for mutual partnership in various sectors in Gujarat, a state which has gained a reputation of being a manufacturing hub in India, said a government release.

Welcoming the Italian ambassador on his first visit to Gujarat, Patel asserted that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state is committed to contribute to his vision of Viksit Bharat@2047, said the release.

Patel explained that being a policy-driven state and manufacturing hub of the nation, the western state has designed the ViksitGujarat @2047 roadmap with the goal of 'Living Well, Earning Well', focusing on setting new benchmarks in economic, social, and industrial development fields, it said.

The envoy highlighted that under the leadership of PM Modi, bilateral relations between India and Italy have deepened significantly.

Referring to Modi's visit to Italy last year, Bartoli maintained that during the trip both nations agreed to strengthen cooperation in key areas such as defences Science and technology, space, clean energy, innovation, and mobility linkages.

The senior diplomat noted that India and Italy have formulated a 10-point Joint Strategic Action Plan to reinforce collaboration in these vital sectors.

During the meeting, CM Patel and Bartoli discussed Italy-Gujarat partnership in sectors relevant to Gujarat, in line with this Action Plan, according to the release.

The meeting included an exchange of views on opportunities for partnership between Italy and Gujarat in areas such as manufacturing, sports industries, food processing, waste to energy, space, science and technology, innovation, connectivity, smart mobility and education, it said.

Bartoli extended an invitation to Patel to visit Italy to explore further collaboration and study areas of mutual interest, added the release.

