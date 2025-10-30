NIA Charges 11 in Targeted Killing of Bajrang Dal Member Suhas Shetty

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed charges against 11 individuals connected to the murder of Bajrang Dal member Suhas Shetty in Karnataka. The chargesheet was submitted to the NIA special court in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

According to NIA investigations, the attack was meticulously planned over several months. Seven assailants, equipped with deadly weapons, ambushed Shetty in full public view on May 1. The attack was intended to spread terror within the society.

The investigation revealed a conspiracy led by Abdul Safwan, a former member of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), among others. Funding for the crime was allegedly provided by Adil Maharoof, and all involved had been recruited through financial incentives or previous hostilities with the victim.

(With inputs from agencies.)