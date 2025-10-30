Left Menu

NIA Charges 11 in Targeted Killing of Bajrang Dal Member Suhas Shetty

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) chargesheeted 11 suspects for the targeted killing of Suhas Shetty, a Bajrang Dal member in Karnataka. The attack was a well-planned conspiracy to instil fear. The main accused, Abdul Safwan and others, meticulously tracked Shetty's movements before executing the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 20:31 IST
NIA Charges 11 in Targeted Killing of Bajrang Dal Member Suhas Shetty
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed charges against 11 individuals connected to the murder of Bajrang Dal member Suhas Shetty in Karnataka. The chargesheet was submitted to the NIA special court in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

According to NIA investigations, the attack was meticulously planned over several months. Seven assailants, equipped with deadly weapons, ambushed Shetty in full public view on May 1. The attack was intended to spread terror within the society.

The investigation revealed a conspiracy led by Abdul Safwan, a former member of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), among others. Funding for the crime was allegedly provided by Adil Maharoof, and all involved had been recruited through financial incentives or previous hostilities with the victim.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gold demand in India falls 16 pc in Q3 2025 on high prices; investment buying surges

Gold demand in India falls 16 pc in Q3 2025 on high prices; investment buyin...

 India
2
US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

 India
3
UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weight-loss drugs

UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weig...

 Global
4
Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Conscious AI is a myth born of hype and science fiction

Crisis-sensitive risk spillovers connect energy and food markets

Beyond the Hype: What keeps students loyal to AI-powered education platforms

Future of farming goes high-tech: Key AI trends powering agricultural innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025