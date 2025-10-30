Fraud Uncovered: World Athletics Cracks Down on €1.5 Million Theft

World Athletics has exposed a significant fraud totaling over €1.5 million, stolen by two employees and a consultant, as revealed in an audit, the governing body announced on Thursday. The theft was discovered during the sport's first annual audit under new financial management, triggering an in-depth internal investigation.

In the wake of the findings, World Athletics has terminated the contracts of remaining suspects and taken steps for judicial proceedings. It emphasized transferring detailed cases to the relevant authorities for further criminal investigation, demonstrating a zero-tolerance policy toward corruption.

An independent forensic review confirmed no additional fraud, strengthening World Athletics' resolve to enforce tighter financial controls organization-wide. Despite uncomfortable truths, President Sebastian Coe affirmed the body's commitment to transparency and accountability, emphasizing the importance of recovering stolen funds legally and maintaining governance standards.