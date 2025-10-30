J&K Speaker's Unprecedented Move: Post-Flood Debate Allowed Beyond Zero Hour

In a rare departure from standard protocol, Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather allowed lawmakers to discuss pressing public issues beyond the customary Zero Hour. This one-time exception was announced on Thursday, emphasizing the urgency of addressing matters such as the victims' plight following the devastating floods.

Despite rejecting an adjournment motion by MLA Pawan Kumar Gupta to discuss the flood aftermath, Rather stressed the need for the assembly to address citizens' grievances and rehabilitation concerns. He stated that while the rules didn't permit the session's adjournment motion, acknowledging public concerns was paramount.

MLA Gupta highlighted the severe destruction caused by August's floods in the Jammu division, including his constituency, affecting homes, schools, and infrastructure. He criticized the relief efforts, calling them inadequate and delayed, as affected residents continue to face hardships.

(With inputs from agencies.)