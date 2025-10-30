Graffiti Scheme in Aligarh: Arrest Shakes Up Communal Tensions

In a surprising twist, authorities arrested four individuals in Aligarh linked to provocative graffiti on temple walls. Officials disclosed that the accused sought to frame rivals in a property dispute.

The Senior Superintendent of Police revealed the investigation pinpointed the act as a scheme to provoke communal tension and blame opposing parties. One suspect remains on the run.

The incident, which triggered communal unease, has prompted significant police deployment as investigations continue to ensure peace in the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)