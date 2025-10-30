Graffiti Scheme in Aligarh: Arrest Shakes Up Communal Tensions
In Aligarh, four individuals were arrested for allegedly graffiting temple walls with 'I love Mohammad' to frame rivals in a land dispute. The act, which sparked communal unrest, was part of a property feud. Police have deployed forces to maintain peace while investigations continue to find another suspect.
In a surprising twist, authorities arrested four individuals in Aligarh linked to provocative graffiti on temple walls. Officials disclosed that the accused sought to frame rivals in a property dispute.
The Senior Superintendent of Police revealed the investigation pinpointed the act as a scheme to provoke communal tension and blame opposing parties. One suspect remains on the run.
The incident, which triggered communal unease, has prompted significant police deployment as investigations continue to ensure peace in the community.
