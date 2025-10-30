Left Menu

Graffiti Scheme in Aligarh: Arrest Shakes Up Communal Tensions

In Aligarh, four individuals were arrested for allegedly graffiting temple walls with 'I love Mohammad' to frame rivals in a land dispute. The act, which sparked communal unrest, was part of a property feud. Police have deployed forces to maintain peace while investigations continue to find another suspect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aligarh | Updated: 30-10-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 21:19 IST
Graffiti Scheme in Aligarh: Arrest Shakes Up Communal Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising twist, authorities arrested four individuals in Aligarh linked to provocative graffiti on temple walls. Officials disclosed that the accused sought to frame rivals in a property dispute.

The Senior Superintendent of Police revealed the investigation pinpointed the act as a scheme to provoke communal tension and blame opposing parties. One suspect remains on the run.

The incident, which triggered communal unease, has prompted significant police deployment as investigations continue to ensure peace in the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gold demand in India falls 16 pc in Q3 2025 on high prices; investment buying surges

Gold demand in India falls 16 pc in Q3 2025 on high prices; investment buyin...

 India
2
US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

 India
3
UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weight-loss drugs

UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weig...

 Global
4
Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Conscious AI is a myth born of hype and science fiction

Crisis-sensitive risk spillovers connect energy and food markets

Beyond the Hype: What keeps students loyal to AI-powered education platforms

Future of farming goes high-tech: Key AI trends powering agricultural innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025