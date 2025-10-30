Left Menu

CTBTO Warns Against Nuclear Tests Amidst Global Tensions

The head of the CTBTO warns that nuclear tests would negatively impact non-proliferation and global peace. This follows President Trump's order to resume U.S. nuclear testing. The CTBTO's monitoring system is prepared to detect such tests. Leaders are urged to work towards ratifying the CTBT.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vienna | Updated: 30-10-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 21:49 IST
CTBTO Warns Against Nuclear Tests Amidst Global Tensions
  • Country:
  • Austria

The head of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) has issued a stark warning: any nuclear weapon test would seriously undermine international non-proliferation efforts and jeopardize global peace and security. This statement comes in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's directive for the military to resume nuclear testing.

Robert Floyd, the CTBTO's Executive Secretary, emphasized the potential destabilization caused by nuclear tests conducted by any nation. He assured that the CTBTO's monitoring system is fully equipped to detect and report such tests to the Signatory States of the CTBT.

Floyd sees the current challenging geopolitical climate as an opportunity for global leaders to collectively pursue the ratification of the CTBT and work towards a world devoid of nuclear weapons testing. He urges collaboration on equal footing to advance this critical agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

 India
2
Cyber Crime Crackdown: WhatsApp Administrators Booked in Defamation Case

Cyber Crime Crackdown: WhatsApp Administrators Booked in Defamation Case

 India
3
UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weight-loss drugs

UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weig...

 Global
4
Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Conscious AI is a myth born of hype and science fiction

Crisis-sensitive risk spillovers connect energy and food markets

Beyond the Hype: What keeps students loyal to AI-powered education platforms

Future of farming goes high-tech: Key AI trends powering agricultural innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025