CTBTO Warns Against Nuclear Tests Amidst Global Tensions

The head of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) has issued a stark warning: any nuclear weapon test would seriously undermine international non-proliferation efforts and jeopardize global peace and security. This statement comes in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's directive for the military to resume nuclear testing.

Robert Floyd, the CTBTO's Executive Secretary, emphasized the potential destabilization caused by nuclear tests conducted by any nation. He assured that the CTBTO's monitoring system is fully equipped to detect and report such tests to the Signatory States of the CTBT.

Floyd sees the current challenging geopolitical climate as an opportunity for global leaders to collectively pursue the ratification of the CTBT and work towards a world devoid of nuclear weapons testing. He urges collaboration on equal footing to advance this critical agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)